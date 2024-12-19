Celebrate New Year’s Eve At Science Central

Thursday, December 19, 2024
Celebrate the new year with Science Central’s Countdown to Noon on December 31st from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight by recreating it at noon for the sake of partygoers of all ages with early bedtimes.

Sponsored by Lake City Bank, Countdown To Noon features an epic balloon drop from the top level through the center of our museum. This event marks the beginning of the new year’s festivities commemorating Science Central’s 30th anniversary! Visitors have an exclusive opportunity to participate in the big drop at noon with a self-personalized wish balloon.

Event attendees will also receive first access to 30th-anniversary Stamp Rally booklets. Stamp Rally will boast prizes, scavenger hunts, and thematic activities.
After the drop, visitors should anticipate hearing the sound of popping balloons and bring ear protection, if desired.)

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through our 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit sciencecentral.org.

