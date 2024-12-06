$340K Raised Through #GivingTuesdayFW

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is proud to announce that this year’s #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge raised an impressive $340,000 for nonprofit endowments. Each year, the Community Foundation challenges nonprofits with endowment funds at the Foundation to participate in this community-wide effort, encouraging gifts that ensure long-term sustainability. As part of the campaign, the Community Foundation awarded five surprise grants of $5,000 to the top fundraising nonprofit in each of its five strategic pillars:

Lifelong Learning: The Literacy Alliance

Inspiring Places: Project Ballet

Healthy Mind and Body: Matthew 25

Everyone’s Economy: Friends of the Third World

Connected Community: Easter Seals ARC

New this year, an additional $3,000 prize was awarded to the nonprofit with the most unique donors: Amani Family Services.

“We love leveraging Giving Tuesday through our Challenge—it’s the perfect opportunity to engage with our agency endowments, fundholders, and donors,” said Kiley Tate-Potts, Director of Philanthropy. “This day not only builds awareness and highlights the importance of agency endowments but also brings our community together in an incredible way. Year after year, I’m inspired by how our community shows up to make a lasting impact.”

“Every gift to our endowment is an investment in the future,” said Melinda Haines, CEO of The Literacy Alliance, recipient of a $5,000 surprise check. “It reinforces the importance of the work done by staff and volunteers to help our students achieve their academic goals and create stronger families and communities.”

Building nonprofit sustainability through endowment funds has never been more important. In the face of uncertain government grants, generational wealth transfer, and changing tax laws, nonprofits must adopt long-term sustainability plans. Endowments play a critical role in securing financial stability and enabling nonprofits to continue their vital work in improving lives throughout our community.

Videos of the five surprise check presentations are available on the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Facebook page.

Missed the opportunity to give on Giving Tuesday? It’s never too late to support the vital work of our local nonprofits. Your donation to a nonprofit endowment can make a lasting impact for years to come. Visit cfgfw.org/givingtuesday/to donate and help build a brighter future for Fort Wayne.