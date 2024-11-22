Upcoming: Small Business Saturday

As November continues, so does the busiest shopping season of the year. We’re familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but let’s not overlook Small Business Saturday—a day dedicated to supporting the businesses that keep our communities vibrant and unique. On this day, shop small and make an impact close to home by supporting the shops, services, and makers in our own backyards.

Rural and local businesses face unique pressures. They compete not only with the convenience of online shopping but also with the often lower prices offered by big-box stores. While saving a few dollars might be tempting, supporting local businesses offers value that goes beyond the bottom line. Local shops offer jobs, character, and a sense of shared community; and each of us has a role to play in keeping our local economies thriving.

When we spend locally, we keep more money circulating within our community. Dollars spent at a local business are reinvested in other local businesses, services, and wages, creating a positive cycle of economic growth. This keeps our towns and neighborhoods financially resilient and can contribute to community improvements and local projects.

When we think of local businesses, we might envision the shops lining Main Street, but small businesses come in all forms. Many local entrepreneurs run online or home-based businesses, selling unique, handcrafted, or custom items through their websites or social media platforms. Following and engaging with these businesses on social media is a great way to stay connected and discover the variety of products they offer.

This Small Business Saturday, let’s show up for the businesses that make our towns feel like home. Support local businesses not just for the unique products and services they offer, but for the positive impact they have on our neighborhoods, our economy, and our sense of community.

This article was submitted by Andi McClintic, assistant director of Lending Services with the Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, & environmental issues.