Ray A. Lovett, 84, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, August 26, 2024, after battling a sudden onset illness. Ray was admitted to Lutheran Hospital on August 13, 2024, where he was later transported to Stillwater Hospice on August 19, 2024, where he was surrounded with kind and supportive care from staff and many visits from family and friends. Ray was blessed whenever he had the opportunity to share with fellow believers many years in the Calvary Temple Bus Ministry, servicing activities at First Assembly Significant Adult Ministry, and ushering. He did not want to miss Life Classes at church, Gospel Sings, Wednesday Night Men’s Group, Christian Men’s Breakfast, Cormany-Koontz Bible Study, and Wimmer’s Fellowship Group. Ray’s family was part of the founding group of Calvary Temple. That was his church family from the beginning to the end. He has since attended CRCC, First Nazarene, and has faithfully participated at First Assembly since 2014. Ray worked 23 years at Harvester until they moved to Ohio. He did well drilling and was a driver and construction worker with an Amish group.

Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth (Byelein) Lovett. Ruth died from Huntington’s Chorea and was the mother of their three sons: John Lovett (who also died from Huntington’s Chorea at the age of 30); Doug (Tina M.) Lovett, and Mike (Tina Marie) Lovett. His second wife, Kathryn (Leichty) Lovett died from complications from diabetes/dialysis and was the mother of one son: Frank (Stephanie) Lovett. From these four sons, Ray was blessed with 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Doug (Lauren) Jr. Chris (Courtney), Andrea (died in 2020), Chelsea, Erik (Brittany) Lovett, Johnathan (Hannah) McElroy, and Stacey (Shaw); 14 great-grandchildren: Zoe, Sky, Ian, Navy, Archie, Char Leigh, Madilynn, Jensen, Stephanie, Ellie, Rosalee, Jaxon, Ananias, Amariah, and Alizha. As well as a bonus daughter-in-law, Renee. On February 12, 2000, Ray married the love of his “Late Life”, Waunett. They both felt and knew it was a miracle from God, not just for their pleasure but for God’s purpose. Ray opened his heart to Waunett’s stepchildren: Pat (John) Savieo, Mike, and Jeff (Val) Roberts. From this daughter and sons, Ray gained 2 grandsons: Brian (Carolyn) and Vincent and 1 great granddaughter, Hope, and a forever daughter-in-law, Lori. Ray was the oldest of four siblings (and very good friends), Dave (Shirley) Lovett, Diana Williams, and Danny Lovett (died 2015) and very close cousins Jerry Smith and Willodean (Dennis) Mason. Ray loved people, family, and friends. Ray was a man of few words, daily prayers flowed from his heart for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Israel, and the lost world. Ray loved our monthly game of Skip-Bo or Rummikub with boys vs. girls. Ray and “Uncle Art” (103 years old) kept the girls on their toes with Waunett and Pat challenging. Oh, how blessed we are to have known this godly man! We’ll miss him and look forward to seeing him at Heaven’s Gate. PTL! A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 4pm to 7 pm at the Firehouse Reception Hall, 3322 Honway Court, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46806.