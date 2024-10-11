Local Worship & Events: October 11 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WUMC
When: Monday, October 14 at 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Drive-thru meal of a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, fruit cup and dessert – while supplies last! Drive up to Entrance #3 for a blessing and a meal.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
13-WEEK PROGRAM
When: Tuesdays from 9/10 – 12/3 from 6:30-8:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one
Add’l: When a loved one dies, it can feel like you are alone. At GriefShare, you will find a safe, comforting place where you can talk with others about your grief. You will find support, direction and guidance.
Cost: $20 book fee optional
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Monday each Month, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Social Time
Add’l: Play a little Euchre, Rummikub or bring a game you like. Bring a friend and a snack to share!
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS
When: October and November
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Support local Art
Add’l: All pieces are available for purchase. Cash or check only (made payable to the artist)
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
FISH &
TENDERLOIN FRY
When: October 5, 2024
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Why: Fundraising
Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert
Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL
When: October 20, 2024
Add’l: Church Service @ 9:30 AM
Chili Cook Off 11:00 AM
Pumpkins inside 12:30 PM
Trunk or Treat 1:00 PM
Yard Games 2:00 PM
Cost: Free
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
. . .
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
