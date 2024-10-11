Local Worship & Events: October 11 Update

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT WUMC

When: Monday, October 14 at 5:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Add’l: Drive-thru meal of a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, fruit cup and dessert – while supplies last! Drive up to Entrance #3 for a blessing and a meal.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

GRIEFSHARE

13-WEEK PROGRAM

When: Tuesdays from 9/10 – 12/3 from 6:30-8:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Christ-centered help and encouragement after the death of a loved one

Add’l: When a loved one dies, it can feel like you are alone. At GriefShare, you will find a safe, comforting place where you can talk with others about your grief. You will find support, direction and guidance.

Cost: $20 book fee optional

Contact: 260-747-7424

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Monday each Month, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Social Time

Add’l: Play a little Euchre, Rummikub or bring a game you like. Bring a friend and a snack to share!

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS

When: October and November

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Support local Art

Add’l: All pieces are available for purchase. Cash or check only (made payable to the artist)

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

FISH &

TENDERLOIN FRY

When: October 5, 2024

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Why: Fundraising

Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert

Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL

When: October 20, 2024

Add’l: Church Service @ 9:30 AM

Chili Cook Off 11:00 AM

Pumpkins inside 12:30 PM

Trunk or Treat 1:00 PM

Yard Games 2:00 PM

Cost: Free

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP

SERVICES STREAMED!

See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

