National Bison Day Celebration At LC Nature Park

The public is invited to celebrate National Bison Day on Saturday, November 2 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at LC Nature Park. Entry is free.

Celebrate the mighty bison, with a day full of adventure, food, and fun at LC Nature Park! Explore our scenic trails at your own pace, enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks, and dive into bison-themed games and activities for all ages. Discover ways to get more involved with LC Nature Park. It’s a perfect day to connect with nature, support a great cause, and enjoy the beauty of Autumn.

National Bison Day pays homage to our country’s National Mammal, which was once native to Indiana until the mid 1800s. National Bison Day will feature activities for all ages such as Bison Bowling, Bison Story Time, Bison crafts, and self-guided hikes. Refresh with warm cider by the campfire and roast s’mores. Special guest appearance by the animals of Indiana Wild. Indiana Wild celebrates positive human-animal cultural connections through conservation, education, and exotic animal rehoming and rescue. Self-guided hikes throughout the fall-colored woodlands and restored prairies will be available throughout the day.

LC Nature Park (9744 Aboite Road, south of US 24) sits on 300 acres within the Little River Valley and features a restored tallgrass prairie, an ancient sand dune, forested areas, and herds of bison and elk. After the Trillium Fest, groups and individuals wishing to visit LC Nature Park may schedule a private guided tour in advance via lcnaturepark.org.