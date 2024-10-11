Voter Education Tool Updated

On September 24, 2024, the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne (LWVFW) published local candidate information to the national League’s Vote411.org website. The site is a nonpartisan “one-stop shop” election resource that provides area voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process.

VOTE411.org provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, early voting options, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters.

With resources available in both English and Spanish, VOTE411.org helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to vote early or find their polling place on Election Day, and more.

Local candidates in the general election were asked questions developed by the LWVFW. The candidates then input their answers to the questions into the Vote 411 website. The LWVFW does no editing of candidate responses. If a candidate fails to respond after several contacts from the LWVFW, this is noted on the site by the LWVFW.

Candidate responses can be compared within races so that a voter can see how those candidates answered the same question. There is also background information on the candidates and their experience.

Registering to vote takes an average of two minutes and can be done via Vote411.org. It is also possible to confirm your registration using the site. Early voting began on October 8th. Vote411 provides information on voting absentee by mail and early voting options.

“The League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to area voters,” said Betsy Kachmar, local LWV president. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on or before Election Day!”

Speakers from the LWV are available to meet with local groups about participating in the election and civic engagement by contacting the organization via their website: lwvfw.org or on Facebook @lwvfw.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The organization was founded nationally in the early 1920s to assist women who had just earned the right to vote in our country. Locally, the LWVFW has been active for 15 years after a hiatus in the late 1980s to early 2000s.