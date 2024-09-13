Northeast Indiana Mental Health Summit

A community-wide discussion about how best to serve the mental health and wellness needs of the region will take place at the Parkview Mirro Center on Oct. 11.

Treatment providers, public safety agencies, mental health advocates and local government will host the second Northeastern Indiana Regional Mental Health Summit. The first summit, held in September 2023, drew more than 350 people to collaborate on ways to improve mental health services.

“Opportunities to intervene in moments of crisis are measured in minutes and in moments,” said Judge Andrew S. Williams, a member of the Allen County Mental Health Task Force. “Bringing together people on the front lines of mental health awareness to connect, coordinate and collaborate builds a more agile and responsive safety net of services. Moments like this one inspire all of us to be the reason our friends and neighbors seek help when they need it.”

Sessions throughout the day will focus on topics including emergency intervention, suicide prevention, the role of faith in mental health, addiction and breaking mental health myths. Participants will be able to submit questions to panelists and interact with experts during breaks and during lunch.

Participants will be encouraged to share what they learn on social media via the hashtag #BeTheReason.

The event’s keynote speaker will be author, speaker and activist Kevin Hines. On Sept. 25, 2000, Hines attempted suicide by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, two years after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is one of only a handful of people to survive the 220-foot fall. Since his recovery, Hines’ story of the strength of human spirit has become an inspiration to others.

Hines will hold a question and answer session with summit participants beginning at 1 p.m.

The summit is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Dr. Registration and a full event agenda are available at neimentalhealthsummit.com. The cost to register is $25 per person.

Partners in the summit include Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, Bowen Health Clinic, Allen Superior Court, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Gemlick Family Foundation, Allendale Treatment, Northeastern Center, Great Kids Make Great Communities, Maple Heights Behavioral Health, Crossroad Child & Family Services, Surack Family Foundation, Jehl & Kreilach Financial Management, Miles of Measurable Results, Remedy Live, National Alliance On Mental Illness, Salman Media Group, Self Care Counseling, Stop Suicide of Northeast Indiana, UAW 2209 and Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.