“Shop Waynedale” Wraps Up Community Games

The 2024 Shop Waynedale event recently concluded marking another successful year of celebrating and supporting the vibrant local businesses of Waynedale. Spanning from July 8 to July 20, this year’s event saw enthusiastic participation from residents and visitors alike, highlighting the community’s dedication to fostering local commerce and unity.

Shop Waynedale is not just about shopping; it’s about bringing the community together through engaging activities that everyone can enjoy. This year’s event featured two popular activities, the Scavenger Hunt and Passport Stamp challenge, which encouraged participants to explore various local businesses without the necessity of making purchases. This inclusive approach allowed people of all economic backgrounds to participate, discover new places, and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

This year’s coveted $500 grand prize was won by Julie Best and her son, Kaden Best. “We always have so much fun participating in Waynedale Events. We do the Shamrock Search too.” Expressing their joy, Julie continued, “We have lived here all of our lives and still find businesses we didn’t know were here. We like supporting our local businesses.” Their enthusiasm and dedication to participating in community events exemplify the spirit of Waynedale.

A new, more challenging aspect of this year’s event was a picture find in place of the traditional written clues of the Scavenger Hunt. These activities not only provided fun and excitement but also helped participants discover new businesses and services in their neighborhood.

The event received extensive coverage across various media platforms, including television news stations, community calendars, newspapers, and local radio stations. And of course, in The Waynedale Newspaper. Social media played a crucial role in promoting the event, with many residents sharing their experiences and encouraging others to join in the fun. This widespread promotion helped generate a positive buzz about the community and the event.

‘Volunteers 4 Waynedale’, the organizers of Shop Waynedale, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the businesses that participated and donated to the event. Special recognition goes to Hill’s Meat Market and Legacy Heating, Air-conditioning, and Plumbing for their invaluable support as Overall Sponsors. Their contributions were instrumental in making the event a success.

Volunteers also played a significant role in the event’s success. The dedication and hard work of community members who generously donated their time were crucial in organizing and executing the event. Their efforts ensured that everything ran smoothly and that participants had a memorable experience.

The primary goal of Shop Waynedale is to foster positive momentum about the community and support local businesses. By encouraging residents to explore and engage with local merchants, the event helps boost the local economy and strengthen community ties. The event also provides businesses with an opportunity to showcase their offerings and attract new customers, contributing to the overall vitality of Waynedale.

As Shop Waynedale continues to grow in popularity, organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event. The positive feedback from participants and businesses alike underscores the event’s success in promoting local commerce and community spirit. Events like Shop Waynedale highlight the importance of supporting local businesses and celebrating the unique character of Waynedale.

Congratulations to all the winners, and a huge thank you to everyone who participated and made this event a memorable one.

All winners have been notified by organizers. Scavenger hunt answers can be found here: