Left-Handed Needleworkers Rejoice: Around The Frame

August 13 will mark the 48th annual celebration of International Lefthanders Day. First celebrated two months and 9 days after the United States Bicentennial, the Bill of Lefts were proclaimed.

Lefthanders International, the organization responsible for formulating the “Bill of Lefts,” was organized to “protect the needs and interests of left-handers everywhere.”

The articles ensure left-handers can freely use their preferred hand, promote language changes to avoid implying “right” means “correct,” and prohibit discrimination. They encourage manufacturers to produce left-handed products and support left-handers in developing their talents. Negative connotations of “left” are discouraged, and August 13th is declared International Lefthanders Day.

A Primer of Left-Handed Embroidery was designed and written by right-hander Carole Robbins Meyer who was sympathetic to her southpaw students’ struggles.

Recently I came across a copy of A Primer of Left-Handed Embroidery by Carole Robbins Myers. At last! No need to look in a mirror or sit across from someone and try to figure out what they were doing by looking at the back of their hands! Published in 1974, it proceeded the Bill of Lefts. According to her notes, this book started on a trip to Northern Vancouver Island where she was given a patchwork kimono. In the process of embroidering around the patches she ran into trouble translating them into left-handed instructions. Carole started making drawings of how to make each stitch left-handed and realized that all left-handed needleworkers would benefit from them. Her goal was to have lefthanded people be able to easily enjoy embroidery work as much as she did. Her method of instruction is “connect the dots” a more visual rather than written description of how to make them. Kudos to Carole for working “backward” so she could publish a book for lefties to enjoy embroidering with ease!

On another note, the term “Southpaw” precedes its baseball connotation appearing in a June 1813 issue of a satirical Philadelphia newspaper called The Tickler, which mentions a “right paw” and a “south paw.” In the early days in the mid-1800s some stadiums were designed with the batter facing east to avoid the afternoon sun in their eyes. As a result, a left-handed pitcher’s throwing arm would be on the southern side of the mound and the term “Southpaw” was associated with them. Southpaw batters of course would be facing into the sun, but standing on the other side of the plate didn’t have quite so far to run. My personal experience from high school gym class is yes, one step closer but more apt to hit the ball toward first base. Good news: right-handed pitchers were not adept pitching to southpaws, and I was “walked” a lot. Today Southpaw is used to reference anyone who’s left-handed.

Now is the time to celebrate the Southpaws of baseball. The White Sox certainly do since they are Chicago’s southside team and their mascot is “Southpaw.” On every August 13, could all major and minor league teams take the day to remember and honor the Southpaws who made their teams great? Players like Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb, Shoeless Joe Jackson, along with their current roster of Southpaws. Trivia could be played on the jumbotrons as well as photos of their baseball cards. The pony hop, condiment race and musical chairs could be done in the opposite direction. Concession items could be renamed. “I’ll take an order to “Ty fries” and “Babe Burger” please. They could have only southpaws doing the honorary first pitches… Perhaps a clinic on left-handed pitching/batting could be held prior to the game. The baseball organization does a great job honoring other groups: Women and Hispanic baseball players, military personnel, etc. Southpaws deserve their due too! No longer to be left off, left out, left behind, and treated like yesterday’s leftovers! Our time has come!

