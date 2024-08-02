Trainers Celebrate 65 Years Of Marriage Stuart and Sue Trainer were married on August 15, 1959, at Waynedale United Methodist Church. They have one son, Mark Trainer of Sarasota, FL, one daughter, Ann (Arthur) Sanford, and one grandson all of Fishers, IN. Stuart retired as co-owner of Trainer Servicenter in 1997. Sue retired from Drs. Aiken and Glassley in 2000.

“Shop Waynedale” Wraps Up Community Games The 2024 Shop Waynedale event recently concluded marking another successful year of celebrating and supporting the vibrant local businesses of Waynedale. Spanning from July 8 to July 20, this year’s event saw enthusiastic participation from residents and visitors alike, highlighting the community’s dedication to fostering local commerce and unity. Shop Waynedale is not just about shopping; ...

Scammers Are Increasing, How To Not Get Got Fake websites, threatening emails, texts and phone calls are a few ways scammers try to rob customers of their personal information and money. Recently, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has recorded an increase in scammers targeting its customers and wants to arm them with the knowledge to avoid becoming a victim. Through June 2024, I&M has received ...

FWACC Needs Kitten Adopters Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking help from the community to find homes for the upcoming available kittens and/or donate to the Angel Fund. For the next four weeks, 160 kittens from the FWACC foster program will be returning to the shelter to receive the state required spay/neuter surgery along with any other medical ...