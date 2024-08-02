Trainers Celebrate 65 Years Of Marriage
Stuart and Sue Trainer were married on August 15, 1959, at Waynedale United Methodist Church. They have one son, Mark Trainer of Sarasota, FL, one daughter, Ann (Arthur) Sanford, and one grandson all of Fishers, IN. Stuart retired as co-owner of Trainer Servicenter in 1997. Sue retired from Drs. Aiken and Glassley in 2000.
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- Lifetime Sports Academy 2024 Awards - August 2, 2024
- $1 Million Dedicated To Waynedale Water Main Upgrades - August 2, 2024
- Pontiac St. Market To Host ‘Pack-to-School’ - August 2, 2024