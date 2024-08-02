Saturday, August 17, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Featured Local News

Trainers Celebrate 65 Years Of Marriage

The Waynedale News Staff

Stuart and Sue Trainer were married on August 15, 1959, at Waynedale United Methodist Church. They have one son, Mark Trainer of Sarasota, FL, one daughter, Ann (Arthur) Sanford, and one grandson all of Fishers, IN. Stuart retired as co-owner of Trainer Servicenter in 1997. Sue retired from Drs. Aiken and Glassley in 2000.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff