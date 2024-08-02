Celebrating Hispanic & Latino Contributions In Northeast Indiana

Get ready for a vibrant and exciting event that celebrates the achievements and contributions of Hispanics and Latino Americans residing in Northeast Indiana! The much-awaited “Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024” is back, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024 is an annual cultural extravaganza that aims to showcase the rich heritage, diversity, and spirit of the Latino community in Fort Wayne. This event will feature a plethora of engaging activities, including local, national, and regional Folkloric Dancers, traditional food stalls offering authentic tacos/ pupusas/ arepas/ Latino foods, lively piñatas, sensational live music, interactive games, face painting for the kids, and an abundance of information-sharing opportunities!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 10th, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The festivities will run all day, offering non-stop entertainment and delightful experiences for attendees of all ages.

The primary objective of Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024 is to celebrate the remarkable diversity and invaluable contributions of the Latino community residing in Northeast Indiana. It serves as a platform to foster unity, understanding, and appreciation for the rich cultural heritage that enriches the tapestry of Fort Wayne.

This event is for the entire community! Whether you’re a resident of Fort Wayne or visiting from neighboring regions, Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024 welcomes you to join in the festivities. Bring your family, friends, and loved ones to experience the authentic flavors, folklore, and traditions of the vibrant Latino community.

We are thrilled to announce that Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024 will take place at The Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion. With its spacious and scenic surroundings, the venue provides the perfect setting to enjoy a day filled with cultural immersion and celebration.

The event offers incredible value, with admission tickets priced at just $9 before 5 pm and $10 after. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted free of charge, making it an affordable and enjoyable experience for families.

“We are excited to present Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024 and showcase the incredible contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in Northeast Indiana,” said Fernando Zapari, Fiesta Fort Wayne Coordinator & Organizer. “This event brings people together, fosters unity, and allows us to share our beautiful traditions and culture with everyone.”

Come one, come all, and be a part of an unforgettable celebration at “Fiesta Fort Wayne 2024.” Let’s immerse ourselves in the colors, sounds, and tastes of Latino culture, and create cherished memories with friends and family. See you there!

For additional information, please see facebook.com/FiestaFortWayne or visit fiestafortwayne.com.