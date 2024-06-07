Community Invited To Juneteenth Celebrations

The Allen County Public Library’s (ACPL) Rolland Center for Lincoln Research and the Friends of the Lincoln Collection invite the community to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 at both the Main Library and Grabill Branch with activities for all ages. Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, is the celebration of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers marched into Texas and freed the remaining slaves in Confederate states following President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863.

“Juneteenth is a time for discovery, remembering, and inspiration,” said ACPL Director of Special Collections Curt Witcher. “This day highlights the events that lead to the Emancipation Proclamation and an enslaved people’s freedom—the powerful stories of the struggle for freedom and recognition. Explore these stories and celebrate the impact of the Emancipation Proclamation with us, while also exploring the work that still needs to be done.”

The Library’s Juneteenth activities include a Juneteenth lecture, Lincoln-themed storytime, a new Juneteenth exhibit in the Rolland Center, and the unveiling of a new donor wall at the Rolland Center:

“Abraham Lincoln, Juneteenth, and the Power of the Emancipation Proclamation” on Wednesday, June 19 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library Theater (900 Library Plaza).

As part of its 2024 Rolland Lecture, the Friends of the Lincoln Collection have invited Lincoln Lore editor and Christopher Newport University Professor of American Studies Jonathan W. White, PhD, to present a lecture on his extensive research into President Abraham Lincoln and the effects of the Emancipation Proclamation on American history. “Stories from Abraham Lincoln’s Childhood” on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Grabill Branch (13521 State St., Grabill).

Dr. Jonathan White will share stories from Lincoln’s childhood, share excerpts from his recently published children’s’ novel, and answer questions from participants. The book “My Day with Abe Lincoln” tells the story of a young girl and her encounter with a young Abe Lincoln in Spencer County Indiana. Rolland Center Donor Wall Dedication on Wednesday, June 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research (900 Library Plaza)

The public is invited to the formal dedication of the Rolland Center and to recognize the donors who made it possible. Light refreshments will follow. Rolland Center Juneteenth Exhibit on May 29 – July 2 at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research (900 Library Plaza)

The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research’s Juneteenth exhibit will feature art of the United States Colored Troops, Frederick Douglass speeches and his signature, a ticket to an 1864 Emancipation Day celebration, and a children’s abolitionist alphabet book. The exhibit will be open to the public during normal library hours through July 2.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information about Juneteenth activities at the library, patrons can visit acpl.info/events, call (260) 421-1200 or email Lincoln@acpl.info.