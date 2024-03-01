Local Revolutionary War Reenactment

Imagine living in a frontier fort during the long winter months! “The Revolutionary War Garrison”, scheduled for March 2, 2024, at The Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue will showcase the daily lives of Continental soldiers and militia reenactors during the last month of a long winter.

Hosted by Historic Fort Wayne, Inc., a nonprofit organization, this event offers visitors a glimpse into the lives of those who lived during the Revolutionary War.

A Portal to the Past

Imagine walking into the barracks of The Old Fort and finding yourself amid Continental soldiers. This event aims to recreate scenarios allowing visitors to engage in history in a way that is both educational and entertaining. Reenactors in period uniforms and clothes will provide a rare insight into the lives of those who lived during the Revolutionary War.

Sweet Treats and Treasures

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort themed merchandise and six new replica map posters, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

Immersive and Interactive

The historic ambience of The Old Fort provides the perfect backdrop for this event. Visitors can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with soldiers, civilians, and artisans.

A Community Effort

Admission to the event is free, with the option of freewill donations. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

Stay Updated

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Their goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. They are a 100% volunteer organization. The events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.