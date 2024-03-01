Bike Giveaway

Spring is on the way, and that means getting outdoors. But for many at risk children the joy of riding a bike in their neighborhood is not an affordable option.

Recently, Steel Dynamics and the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne partnered to provide bicycles to the most needy club members at an event in the club gymnasium on Fairfield Avenue.

In speaking of the partnership, Deb Stellwagen, vice president of marketing and resource development at the club said, “The kindness of partners like Steel Dynamics helps our kids understand that there are lots of people who want them to be happy and successful. The bikes are absolutely wonderful but these life lessons help our kids become caring and responsible citizens as well.”

The children were chosen, based on need and, for many, this will be their first bicycle.