Local Authors Featured In Library’s New Podcast

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is pleased to announce a new podcast featuring local authors produced at the Main Library’s Access Fort Wayne studios. The podcast, “ACPL Presents: Pages & Voices,” is hosted by Senior Librarian Meg Bell and produced by Librarian Production Coordinator Kay Gregg.

(l-r) Author Jaclyn Youhana Garver meets with Meg Bell of ACPL.

“ACPL Presents: Pages & Voices” centers on the stories and creative writing experiences of local and regional authors from various genres. The project was developed in response to increasing demand for avenues to connect the local author community to library resources and audiences.

“We have a vibrant and growing art community in Allen County and that includes writers, authors, and poets,” says Director of Community Partnerships and Programs Beth Boatright. “These authors often seek out the Library as a place to share their work and we see this podcast as the perfect tool to not only support local creatives, but to also share their experiences with the broader community.”

The first episode premiered on January 8 and featured Carrie Vrabel of Claypool, IN. Subsequent episodes will drop every other week. The first season’s featured authors are:

Erica Anderson Senter, Fort Wayne: Senter speaks about her journey into writing and publishing her personal poetry, which she calls the love of her life. Her work has appeared in Tinderbox Poetry Journal, the once CrabFat Magazine, Midwestern Gothic, Off the Coast, and Dialogist.

Jaclyn Youhana Garver, Fort Wayne: Author, poet, and journalist Jaclyn Youhana Garver has been published in many different formats including a horror anthology called “This World Belongs to Us: An Anthology of Horror Stories About Bugs” and a collection of love poems entitled “The Men I Never.” Her first novel, “Again” will debut in the Fall of 2024.

Michael Lindvall, Fort Wayne: Lindvall shares he and his daughter, Madeline Lindvall Radman’s, process for successfully collaborating to write mystery fiction, from two different states.

Angela Jackson-Brown, Bloomington: Award winning writer, poet, playwright, and Professor Angela-Jackson Brown gives us insight into her writing process and how she created the fictional town of Parsons, Georgia, which has been featured in two of her four novels. She is the author of “Drinking From a Bitter Cup”, “House Repairs”, “When Stars Rain Down”, and “The Light Always Breaks.”

Kayleen Reusser, Bluffton: Self-made author Kayleen Reusser has written professionally for 30 years. She has spent the last ten years interviewing World War II and Vietnam veterans. She has included their stories in four volumes of books. Her books, “We Fought to Win: American World War II Veterans Share Their Stories”, “They Did It for Honor: Stories of American WWII Veterans”, “We Gave Our Best: American World War II Veterans Tell Their Stories”, and her latest book “D-Day: Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Tell about Normandy” contain dozens of personal narratives of our nation’s brave service men and women.

Carrie Vrabel, Claypool: Vrabel shares details of her writing process. She talks about many aspects of self-publishing, which is how she published her 2021 novella, “The Place Where Buildings Go.” She also gives advice on learning and growing as a writer.

The podcast can be streamed and downloaded at acpl.info/podcast or on most major podcast players including: Apple Podcast, Podbean, Spotify, Amazon, iHeartRadio, PlayerFM, Samsung, and Podchaser.

Local authors who would like to be considered for the podcast, can submit an inquiry at acpl.info/local-authors.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year.