Dive Into World-Class History

The series will present five topics of interest to fans of our community’s built heritage at Cinema Center’s Spectator Lounge in January through May.

ARCH’s 2024 Fun & Free Lecture Series kicks off Jan. 20 with “Louis Kahn’s Only Performing Arts Theater: A History and a Future,” a celebration and a truly inside look at the architectural, artistic, historic and community significance of a very special building that is having a very special year. Not only has it just celebrated its 50th birthday, thus becoming “officially” historic, but it also is being nominated for the National Register of Historic Places. At the same time, Arts United, its owner and caretaker, has made careful plans and is raising funds to update its mechanical and technical systems and improve its accessibility for volunteers, staff, performers and patrons. Miriam Morgan, Arts United’s Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, knows the building inside and out, top to bottom, and will make its stories come alive in her presentation for ARCH’s audience.

This building is revered worldwide, but it is misunderstood as often as it is appreciated here in its hometown. This lecture addresses the knowledge gap that limits local understanding of its significance and value.

It all begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Cinema Center Spectator Lounge, 327 E. Berry St. Free parking is available across Clay Street. The concession stand will be open.

The 2024 lecture series will continue with:

February 17: “Himself When Young” by Connie Haas Zuber

Explore early 20th-century Fort Wayne with Karl Detzer’s childhood memories in “Himself When Young,” presented by Connie Haas Zuber, ARCH executive director. Author and Fort Wayne native Karl Detzer was 10 in 1900 and growing up in the nice but not nicest neighborhoods of downtown Fort Wayne. His memoir, “Myself When Young,” recreates scenes from his childhood in those neighborhoods of early 20th Century Fort Wayne. “Himself When Young” shares those stories and looks anew at the places where they actually took place. Come along for the journey!

March 16: “Gems Of Downtown Fort Wayne” by Karen Richards

ARCH lecturer Karen Richards explores Fort Wayne’s architectural gems and the people behind them, taking a look up and around at the impressive buildings that distinguish Downtown Fort Wayne.

April 20: “Myaamiaki Neehi Myaamionki: Miami People And Miami Land” By LOGAN YORK

Logan York, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, will present a deep look into the history and heritage of this place now known as Fort Wayne, Allen County and Northeast Indiana and update our understanding of how that heritage lives on today.

May 18: “Sears Houses In Fort Wayne” by Karen Richards

Karen Richards, popular ARCH lecturer, will wrap up our lecture series with an exploration of houses their owners chose from the Sears and Roebuck catalog (and maybe from similar mail-order purveyors). Perhaps you’ve noticed a house or two around town that look very similar. They might be Sears Houses. Come learn how to know for sure!

ARCH’s 2024 lecture series is sponsored by the Lupke Foundation and Power Components Corporation of Fort Wayne. All the lectures will begin at 1 p.m. in the Spectator Lounge at Cinema Center, 347 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Free parking is available across Clay Street. ARCH will record each lecture presentation and post the recordings on its website for people who are unable to attend.

For more information, please contact the ARCH office, by email to archfortwayne@gmail.com or by phone at (260) 426-5117.