35,000 Pairs Of Shoes Collected For Poor & Homeless

Cheryl Brockmann of Changing Footprints of Northern Indiana has announced that their non-profit organization collected 35,424 pairs of shoes for the poor and homeless in 2023. Working with several social service agencies, they distributed 30,203 pairs. No one was ever charged money to receive these shoes. Each pair of donated shoes helped one person have a better life.

Northern Indiana Changing Footprints volunteers.

Changing Footprints is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization, without any paid staff. Established in 2005, they have distributed over 600,000 pairs over the past 18 years.

Changing Footprints tie the pairs together. Then they sort them into one of 42 different types (male/female; sandals, high heels, etc.). This collection and re-distribution effort diverts shoes to an important cause that would otherwise be destined for landfills.

Changing Footprints accepts all styles, types, and sizes of shoes, no matter their condition, or even if they are a single shoe without a mate. Damaged athletic-style shoes are ground up into playground surfaces and running tracks. Donation bins can be found by going to: changingfootprints.org and clicking on the “shoe drops tab”.