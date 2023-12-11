Holiday Hope For Shelter Pets

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control joins 380+ shelters nationwide participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event Dec. 1 – 17. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per cat or dog during each nationwide event. This event will be hosted in more than 380 shelters in 43 states, including Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

FWACC will participate Dec. 1-17, 2023, at 3020 Hillegas Rd. Fort Wayne, IN. 46808. This will include all offsite locations: Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart stores.

Offering $25 adoption fees for dogs six months and older.

Fee-Waived for all adult cats, kittens, and small animals.

All interested adopters can find more details online at fwacc.org.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control first partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event in December 2022; more than 700 animals have found new families since then.

“Approximately 1,000 animals have come to our doors each month this year. Events like BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” has helped both our shelter animals and community find joy, love, and companionship in each other. We are excited for another chance to help our shelter animals find a forever family before the holidays,” said Director Amy-Jo Sites.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 204,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 730 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

Pet adoption is a lifetime commitment, and not just for the holidays. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters and fwacc.org.