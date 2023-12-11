Amp Lab At Electric Works Launches Student Venture Fund

Amp Lab at Electric Works has officially launched a $25,000 fund to support high school entrepreneurial ventures. This fund will be used as a catalyst for businesses developed by Amp Lab students to build, test, and validate their ideas.

A core pillar of the Amp Lab experience is fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ high school juniors and seniors. In the first two years of the program, Amp Lab students have launched more than 100 business concepts from lifestyle brands to scalable ventures. The venture fund will support students in accessing resources and infrastructure for their business models.

Amp Lab students are currently launching more than 200 businesses. Senior Jalen Goncalves is developing fitness and wellness content that he hopes to monetize on social media platforms and through partnerships. “Access to resources as a young entrepreneur levels the playing field and creates new opportunities. It makes me hungry to chase my dreams and make an impact on my community,” said Goncalves.

“Our goal with the Amp Lab Venture Fund is to increase the capital resources available to the most promising ideas. By giving students a seat at the table now, we can remove many barriers that exist to bringing a concept to market,” said Riley Johnson, Director of Amp Lab at Electric Works.

The Amp Lab Student Venture Fund will provide a valuable resource to inspire new business creation in our community. Leslee Hill, Director of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center added, “finding innovative ways to support teenage entrepreneurs is vital to the success of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Money for the fund is made possible through the Indiana Department of Education’s Educational Excellence Award, which was awarded to Amp Lab in September for the program’s outstanding work in collaborating with local industry and providing high-quality learning experiences for students. Businesses or organizations interested in supporting the Amp Lab Venture Fund can reach out to Riley Johnson at Riley.johnson@fwcs.k12.in.us or 260-467-7360.

Amp Lab at Electric Works is a half-day program for Fort Wayne Community Schools juniors and seniors that focuses on entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and design across industry sectors. Amp Lab is the flagship tenant of the mixed-use redevelopment Electric Works project.