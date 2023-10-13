Jewish Heritage Tour & More

Congregation Achduth Vesholom, the oldest synagogue in Indiana, is marking its 175th anniversary this year! The Hebrew name “Achduth Vesholom” translates to “Unity and Peace.”

The congregation is celebrating with an open house for the greater Fort Wayne community on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m., at CAV (also known as the Temple), 5200 Old Mill Road.

The afternoon will include:

A new Jewish Heritage Tour of Fort Wayne, developed with ARCH, which will cover locations related to Jewish life in Fort Wayne from the early days of Jewish immigration to the present. Two docent-led trolley tours will be offered at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. from the Temple. Seating is limited (and only for ages 12 and up) and first-come, first-served.

Docents throughout the building, providing information on artwork, customs, and history.

Grand opening of the Temple’s Goldman Memorial Museum in the Madge Rothschild Resource Center, which includes a timeline with 200 years of Jewish history in Northeast Indiana; displays about Jewish holidays, Torah, life-cycle events, and rituals; a Torah remnant damaged in Czechoslovakia by the Nazis and restored by the Temple.

A String Quartet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic performing klezmer-inspired music.

Refreshments, including traditional Jewish treats.

Congregation Achduth Vesholom has served the Jewish community of Fort Wayne from its founding in 1848, when early services and meetings were held in members’ homes, to its current location on the beautiful Rifkin Campus in a parklike setting in the Woodhurst neighborhood. The building, dedicated in 1961, has been expanded and remodeled, with the dedication of the Madge Rothschild Resource Center in 2017. The Temple was a charter member of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations – today’s Union for Reform Judaism, the largest and most diverse Jewish movement in North America.

For more information, contact Executive Director Samara Sheray at (260) 744-4245, CAVAdmin@templecav.org