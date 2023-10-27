F&M Bank Expands Presence With New Downtown Headquarters

F&M Bank, an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is pleased to be expanding its growing footprint into the Downtown Fort Wayne market this fall.

Construction is wrapping up on a regional headquarters located at 128 Wayne Street in Downtown Fort Wayne. The new regional facility will include a full-service bank office, a drive-up ATM, and 3,000 square feet of office space. This will be the third Fort Wayne area location for F&M, which currently has offices located on Illinois Road and Lima Road.

As a full-service office, F&M Bank will offer Downtown Fort Wayne comprehensive in-branch financial products, as well as online and digital banking solutions. F&M offers an array of personalized consumer and business banking products and services. The Fort Wayne office is staffed with five retail employees, seven commercial banking employees, and a mortgage loan officer several days a week, all of whom are eager to serve the individual financial needs of the Downtown Fort Wayne community.

Regional President, Andy Baker said, “We look forward to officially opening our new office in Downtown Fort Wayne and the surrounding community in late October. We have built a solid, community-focused team here in Northern Indiana and are excited to further expand our local decision-making, customized financial products, and commitment to exceptional customer service in Fort Wayne.”

The new Fort Wayne office complements the existing F&M office network in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, including a newly opened office in Downtown Toledo, Ohio. This will bring F&M’s total office network to 38 full-service locations.

The grand opening celebration will take place on November 9, 2023. Festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, and an open house for leaders in the community, customers, and neighbors.

Founded in 1897, F&M is a local independent community bank that serves retail, commercial, and agricultural customers throughout Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and Southern Michigan. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben, and Wells counties, and in Michigan, we have an office in Oakland County. The bank also has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.