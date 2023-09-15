Time To Wrangle That Fabric Stash!

Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will provide solutions to one of the biggest problems sewers face when member and long-time quilter Jenny Draper presents “Stash Management Strategies” during their monthly public meeting from 1-4 p.m. September 21 at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 East 900 North, Roanoke, IN (near the GM plant). The talk will feature ways to sort, organize, and tame fabric yardage, scraps, and notions.

What sewer doesn’t have a fabric stash? The larger the textile collection becomes, the more difficult it is to store and keep track of its contents. Draper will show how to keep fabric neat, visible, and ready to sew at a moment’s notice. There will also be a Brown Bag challenge with participants selecting scraps from brown paper bags sorted by darks and lights. They will sew their quilt block at home.

There is no admission charge. We always have a free table of sewing-related goodies and invite everyone to bring one or two items for Show & Tell.

American Sewing Guild is a national organization made up of 130 chapters and over 1,000 neighborhood groups, creating a network of sewing friends with all levels of sewing experience. The Fort Wayne Chapter boasts several neighborhood groups, each with a different focus, including quilting, garment sewing/fitting, machine embroidery, community service, and more. To find out more, go to asg.org and our chapter website at asgfortwayne.org. Find our Facebook page at American Sewing Guild Fort Wayne IN Chapter. Contact asgfortwayne3@gmail.com or call Debbie Morgan at 260-710-1379 for more details.