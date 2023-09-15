Historic “Buffalo Tro” Returns

On September 29 at 5:30pm, the Buffalo Tro is coming back! Join the History Center for a catered dinner that includes tro’d buffalo steaks, tours of the Chief Richardville House, live music, cash bar and traditional Miami Indian contests of skill and fortune.

The History Center believes a firsthand experience with history should be available to every student. That is why they created the Heritage Education Fund, making it possible for schools in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties to attend the museum for free. The Buffalo Tro is the History Center’s unique fundraiser for the Heritage Education Fund. Reservations are $75 and every dollar you contribute will make field trips possible for students in area schools. To date, over 124,000 students have toured the History Center at no cost to them or their schools. Join us at the home of Chief Jean Baptiste de Richardville, 5705 Bluffton Road, for an evening of traditional cooking, music and fun, and support the next generation of history enthusiasts.