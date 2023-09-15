As a parent of a Fort Wayne Community School student but also a leader in this community, I was invited to participate in the FWCS Safer Schools Political Action Committee.

The school board voted to proceed, and this committee will lead the charge for support in our community for safer schools over the next several months until the ballot vote on November 7.

Safety is a large concern right now, from universities to schools, malls, exercise facilities, and every public place in our community.

With recent scares locally at Glenbrook Mall as well as across the country this year alone, we can never be too careful.

As a parent of an elementary student, I cannot imagine receiving a phone call similar to calls many parents have received over the years when a mass shooting occurred at their child’s school.

This safety and well-being referendum’s goal is to provide more proactive safety measures within all Fort Wayne Community School settings. A Community Safety Committee was created to make recommendations and included City and County law enforcement, judicial, ministers, mental health professionals, Fort Wayne United, Ten Point Coalition, FWCS Board members, Fort Wayne Education Association (FWEA), and community advocates.

The following are the recommendations:

Additional school resource officers (SROs)

Mental health therapists and student advocates for all schools

Weapons detection systems for all secondary schools

Enhanced security technology and equipment

Additional security managers overseeing geographic zones

Alive Community Outreach programs (Peacemakers) at all high schools.

Of course, there are costs associated with the proposal, and the costs will impact the taxes of homeowners in our community. I personally understand that taxes going up could be a challenge or frustration for those who may not support it. However, when we consider the lives of our thousands of young people within the largest school district in the state, shouldn’t their lives be valuable enough that we will pay some additional money to cover this proposal to keep our children a little safer in the current environment where mass shootings have become the norm. Of course, as a parent of an elementary student, I say yes, but would you, the community, consider joining me and many others as we take the safety and care of our students to the next level by passing this referendum? My child’s life matters to me, of course, but the youth of tomorrow who are today’s students collectively matter to me as well!

Please find specific information online at fwcs.k12.in.us/safer-schools or on the group Facebook page: SAFER FWCS.

This column is sponsored by The Fort Wayne Ink Spot, a black-owned Indiana newspaper focusing on regional and national stories, especially those impacting African Americans and minorities. This collaboration with The Waynedale News aims to promote diversity, inclusivity, and appreciation for the local black community. By representing all residents’ voices, unity and understanding flourish. Follow FWIS on Facebook and Instagram, or find a retailer at www.fwinkspot.com.