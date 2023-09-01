FWA Celebrates Recent Growth

Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is celebrating a summer of progress. As of the end of July 2023, FWA has now had three consecutive months of passenger enplanements exceeding 2019’s record numbers – FWA’s 10th year of consecutive growth prior to the 2020 pandemic.

FWA is up 11.6% compared to July 2022 and up 7.54% in year-to-date enplanements (outbound passengers) compared to 2022. In year-to-date total passenger traffic, FWA was up 8.3%. July 2023 is up 5% over July 2019, while year-to-date, the airport is on the cusp of meeting 2019’s passenger traffic numbers.

In addition to positive enplanement and passenger traffic numbers, FWA has seen a number of encouraging air service developments, including increasing frequencies to FWA’s 12 non-stop destinations.

United Airlines has added an additional fourth daily, non-stop flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from FWA beginning Thursday, September 7. This fourth daily flight is currently available for booking and is scheduled to run through Saturday, October 28. This additional frequency will operate five days per week with a 6:20 AM departure to ORD and a 9:05 PM arrival at FWA. United added a third-daily flight in September 2022.

The addition of this flight shows United’s interest in increasing its presence in the Fort Wayne market. Should the fourth daily flight be successful, United could potentially extend it within their flight schedule. Passengers can book now via united.com or at 1-800-241-6522.

“It is encouraging to see the passenger traffic numbers meet and now exceed 2019’s strong travel numbers,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “We know that the Fort Wayne community and Northeast Indiana region has a strong demand for air travel, and it is our hope that with additional capacity offered to our passengers, we can continue to see strong growth through the end of 2023 and beyond.”

Over the past year, FWA has seen a number of wins with airlines adding capacity with increased frequency and larger aircraft.