BBB Shred Day On October 14

BBB Serving Northern Indiana will host Shred Day on Saturday, October 14th. Drive-up document shredding will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot off Coliseum Blvd, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the shred trucks are filled.

A minimum $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged. BBB’s Charitable & Educational Foundation is a recognized 501c(3) that provides education to consumers and business leaders. Programs include Annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics, Students of Integrity Scholarships, Shredding events and Scam Awareness and Avoidance programs.

BBB Serving Northern Indiana invites the public to bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded on-site. Binders, metal paper clips, stickers, and cardboard cannot be accepted but staples, CDs, and floppy disks can be shredded.

Suggested documents to shred include:

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old

Paid utility bills more than a month old

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations

ATM receipts

Tax documents more than seven years old

A thank you goes to co-sponsors, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, and Three Rivers Barricade.

