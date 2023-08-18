Supporting Students With Tutoring, Tools & More

As Allen County students and teachers return to the classroom, the Allen County Public Library would like to draw attention to the many resources available to area students and teachers to support the community’s academic achievement.

Students of all ages can access the following tools at no cost:

Tutor.com: on-demand homework assistance available virtually in both English and Spanish covering more than 250 subjects.

Technology: reliable internet access and computers are available in all ACPL locations. Patrons may also check out mobile hotspot devices for unlimited access to wi/fi for up to seven days in their homes, workplaces, or anywhere else. Laptops are also available for checkout.

Meeting rooms: Quiet study spaces and group meeting rooms available for reservation in advance or on-demand (as availability allows).

Reference assistance: librarians are available in-person, over the phone, or online to answer research questions and assist in accessing library services and resources

Research databases: thousands of articles are available online to assist in writing term papers and research projects

Teachers are also encouraged to take advantage of the ACPL’s many resources including accessing the Library’s Custom Collections program. This program allows patrons, including teachers, to submit a short form and request up to 100 items with specific ages, reading levels, and subjects/themes in mind. ACPL librarians will then curate a custom collection, pull the items, and place them on hold for the teachers to pick up at the branch of their choice and use in their classrooms.

Furthermore, in late 2022, ACPL expanded its free library card access to anyone who attends school or teaches school within Allen County, regardless of residency. This rule change allows college students who hold residency in other communities, but who attend college in Allen County, to use the full range of ACPL resources. It also allows teachers who live outside of Allen County, but teach within an Allen County school, to access the Library.

“Supporting our local educators, students, and their families is one of the key roles we play as a public library,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier. “Our vast collection both on the shelves and online, coupled with our technology resources, and expert professionals make us the perfect complement to the incredible educational system we enjoy here in Allen County. Whether its homework help after school, a frantic midnight cram session on tutor.com, or supporting homeschooling families, we’re here to fill the gaps and make the connections that put Allen County students on the path for academic success.”

These resources, and more, can be accessed via the Library’s website at acpl.info. The Library has also launched a back to school page geared toward students at acpl.lib.in.us/back-to-school.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 20,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.