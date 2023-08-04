Bowen Health Clinic Opens Second Fort Wayne Health Clinic

Bowen Health Clinic formally introduced its second Fort Wayne location to the public on Wednesday, July 26

The clinic co-located with the Bowen Center outpatient office at 2100 Goshen Road, continues Bowen Center’s shift to integrated care in order to address the unique healthcare challenges facing underserved populations.

“It’s a fact that people living in poverty and especially those with mental illness live shorter lives. We cannot let that happen,” said Dr. Rob Ryan, Bowen Center president/CEO, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We are improving access to income-based care, no matter a patient’s ability to pay, whether they have Medicaid or Medicare or no insurance, we have multidisciplinary teams working together for the good of the patient, providing mental health care, primary health care, and addiction recovery treatment. We are improving and extending the lives of our patients,” said Dr. Ryan.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry described how companies that were looking to locate in Fort Wayne used to ask what kind of financial incentives they could get.

“Now they want to know how we’re going to take care of their employees. What type of safety nets do we have to catch them if they fall? Bowen is a big part of that safety net,” said Mayor Henry.

Bowen Health Clinic physician, Jerry Greer, MD, has seen the challenges that vulnerable populations face. “Access to mental health care and primary health care is difficult for some populations,” said Dr. Greer. “Their access to Bowen Health Clinic is saving lives because they can get the care they need,” Dr. Greer said.

The Clinic offers patients access to a large team of providers that work together to ensure they get the help they need. “I get paid to help patients live their best life,” said Samantha Fredrickson, Bowen Health Clinic Nurse Practitioner.

In addition to the Fort Wayne sites at Goshen Road and Rudisill Plaza, Bowen Health Clinics are located in Huntington, Wabash, and Warsaw. A clinic in Plymouth will open in August, and clinics will open in Columbia City and Auburn this fall. In 2024, clinics are slated to open in Angola, LaGrange, and Albion, with many more to follow.

Bowen Center started as a non-profit Community Mental Health Center in northern Indiana in 1961. The center now serves Hoosiers from Indianapolis north treating patients with emotional health care, primary health care, and addiction recovery services. Bowen Center strives to strengthen its communities and to improve the health and well-being of those it is privileged to serve. For more information visit BowenCenter.org.