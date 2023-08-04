Shop Waynedale Wraps Up Two Weeks Of Community Games

The community-wide event, Shop Waynedale, concluded with great success on Saturday, July 22nd. Despite its name, “Shop Waynedale,” the event featured inclusive activities like a Scavenger Hunt and a Passport Stamp challenge that welcomed participation without requiring purchases. This inclusive approach allowed people of all economic backgrounds to join in, explore local businesses, and have a chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of $500.

This year, among many smaller local prizes won by participants, Melvin & Barbara Herring were the winners of the Grand Prize. “Our favorite part of the event was the scavenger hunt. It was a nice thing to do with the family on Sunday together.” Barbara continued, “We like that you get to know some new shops that I wouldn’t ordinarily go to, and some you don’t even realize are there!” The Herrings say that they have participated in every Shop Waynedale since its origination in 2020.

In addition to the games, discounts, and prize offerings, the event’s primary goal was to foster a positive buzz about the community. Shop Waynedale received extensive coverage on various media platforms, including television news stations, community calendars, newspapers, and local radio stations. Social media played a crucial role in promoting, sharing, and generating discussions about the event.

Organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to the businesses that participated in or donated to Shop Waynedale, as well as the numerous volunteers who generously contributed their time to make the event a success. Special recognition goes to Hill’s Meat Market and Legacy Heating, Air-conditioning, and Plumbing for their invaluable support as Overall Sponsors of the event.

Supporting all sponsors and participating businesses is vital, as they play a key role in making such events possible. Finally, the organizers express immense gratitude to all the participants who made the event enjoyable and took the opportunity to explore and celebrate the vibrant community of Waynedale.

Answers to the Scavenger Hunt are: