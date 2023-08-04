August Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Preschool for 2-5 year olds,
260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (DRIVE-THRU SACK DINNER)
When: Monday, August 14, 2023, 5 p.m. until the food is gone.
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Everyone Welcome. For anyone who wishes to enjoy a free meal.
Contact: The Church Office 260-747-7424
. . .
JOYFUL HEARTS AND FREE-WILL MEAL
When: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Everyone Welcome
Add’l: The presenter will be Josh King, Director of Community Engagement with Neighborlink Fort Wayne. His topic for the evening is titled “Neighbors Everywhere!” Following the speaker there will be a free-will meal.
Cost: Free with a Free-Will Meal
Contact: The Church Office 260-747-7424
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN, Door 1
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
SUPPORT GROUP
When: Wednesdays, August 2 – Oct 25, 6:30-8:00pm
Where: Cafe Conference Room
Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one
Why: Comfort, hope and support
Add’l: Register online at www.griefshare.org/groups/166353. Or contact the church office at 260-744-3869. Handicap accessible.
Cost: Free
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: DEFINE CHRISTIAN
Add’l: Streamed services available on Facebook or Website: holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
BIBLE INFORMATION CLASS
When: Monday evenings @ 7:30 PM offered in person in fellowship hall or via Zoom. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com requesting the link.
Where: Fellowship Hall or via Zoom
Add’l: Allows you to learn the foundations of the Christian faith from the Bible.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717
. . .
SERVICE STREAMED LIVE
View on Facebook or website.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming available
Where:
1500 Lwr Huntington Rd
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
