Registration For Animal Care Teens (ACT) Is Now Open

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s Humane Education department has opened its fall registration for Animal Care Teens. This program allows teens ages 13 to 17 to help shelter pets, earn volunteer hours, explore animal related careers, and learn about Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. This is an excellent opportunity for teens to be involved in the shelter until they are old enough to volunteer at age 18.

ACT is held one Saturday a month at the shelter, 3020 Hillegas Rd, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The 2-hour session will include a shelter tour, making animal enrichment treats, and meeting/socializing adoptable animals.

The dates for this fall are:

  • Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Saturday, November 11, 2023

    Registration is a $20 donation per session that funds our donation-based Humane Education programs. Visit fwacc.org to register.
