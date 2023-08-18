“Faces Of The Fort” Mural Dedicated Downtown

Mayor Tom Henry joined the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, members of Gene B. Glick Company, and city officials for the dedication ceremony of a new Faces of the Fort mural.

The mural, located at the Edsall House Apartments, Building B, 310 West Berry Street, depicts local advocates Harriet A. Miller and Monica Wehrle. The mural subjects were selected because of their instrumental role in the formation of three social justice movements: the establishment of the Women’s Bureau in 1977, the creation of Run Jane Run – a multisport event for adult amateur female athletes – and their participation in the 2014 ACLU lawsuit advocating for marriage equality in Indiana.

The mural artist is Lyndy Bazile, and the installation was made possible with funds from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission in partnership with the Gene B. Glick Company.

“Public art and the installation of murals continue to help make Fort Wayne a point of destination,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re honored to recognize Harriet and Monica as individuals who’ve made a positive difference in our community. Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy this unique work of art as we come together to celebrate this special commemoration.”

“Faces of the Fort murals celebrate the social rights, immigration, and social justice stories of Fort Wayne residents – past and present,” said Réna Bradley, Faces of the Fort Committee Chair. “We hope these murals will not only help us understand more about our collective history, but also recognize that there is history being made today, and ultimately celebrate the history makers who are still among us.”

Faces of the Fort is a public art initiative launched in 2021 designed to share the faces and stories of the community through large-scale murals strategically located across Fort Wayne. The project seeks to elevate civil rights and social justice stories of community residents, past and present, showcasing their stories and ideas for a more equitable and inclusive future.

A committee comprised of members from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community and the LGBTQ community selected artists to paint the murals. There are four Faces of the Fort murals installed in the southeast, southwest, and northeast quadrants, and in downtown Fort Wayne.

In 2018, Mayor Tom Henry and City Council created the Public Art Commission and Public Art Program. Councilmen Glynn Hines and Tom Freistroffer sponsored the legislation. The Art Commission is tasked with commissioning, reviewing and selecting art to be displayed in public spaces with the goal to enhance the visual environment and strengthen the positive reputation, brand and stature of Fort Wayne and its neighborhoods.

Additional information on each mural, the mural subjects and the artists can be found at FacesoftheFort.com.