The Sassy Vegan presents ‘Sassy Sunday’s’ Recovery Rave Event, taking place at Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46807 on July 16, 2023 from 12p-6p, featuring 30+ local vendors, a vegan buffett, featured guest The Recovery Café Fort Wayne, prizes, and more. The Sassy Vegan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is proud to bring our community ‘Sassy Sunday’s’ events. Hosted by Studi07 and sponsored by The Recovery Café Fort Wayne, ‘Sassy Sunday’s’ events offer our community over 30+ local crafters and artisans to visit with vegan food, entertainment, and prizes.

This family friendly, all inclusive event, ‘Sassy Sunday’s’ Recovery Rave, will focus on The Recovery Café Fort Wayne’s mission to provide a safe, compassionate, and non-judgemental space to nurture healing and bring empowerment to our members through education, support, and unconditional love. We also strive to provide people who suffer from any allergens the opportunity to enjoy the top 6 allergen friendly foods and desserts. Stop into Studi07 located at 3414 Fairfield Ave. on Sunday July 16th from 12p-6p to meet with community crafters. A vegan food selection will be available as well as entertainment and prizes. Visitors are asked to please bring (but are not required) pantry items such as; non-perishable food items, paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, ground coffee, coffee mugs, and personal hygiene items in support of The Recovery Café Fort Wayne and their mission. All donors will receive a ticket for donations. Tickets are then entered into a raffle where winners are drawn hourly throughout the event.

For more info on any of these businesses visit their sites using the links below.thesassyvegancc.com, facebook.com/Studi07fw, recoverycafefw.org/, mysticsplendor.com, facebook.com/wildunicorndesigns