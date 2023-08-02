Loren K. Allison, 69, of Fort Wayne, was the proprietor of the Law Offices of Loren K. Allison. He practiced exclusively in all areas of Business, Bankruptcy, and Employment Law. He attended Waynedale Elementary, Kekionga Junior High School, and Elmhurst High School, where he was on the newspaper staff and lettered in football and from which he graduated in 1972. He attended Indiana University (History, Honors 1976) and Dayton Law School (1979). Loren spoke regularly on a state-wide and local level to business executives and at personnel groups and continuing legal education sessions. He taught and conducted seminars for Indiana-Purdue University Ft. Wayne, the Indiana Continuing Legal Education Forum, Ivy Tech State College, Indiana Tech, and the National Business Institute. Loren was a member of various Chambers of Commerce, scholastic and Indiana State Bar committees. He began his career as a corporate attorney with United Technologies and National Gypsum Company before becoming a partner at one of the area’s largest business and employment law firms. Loren was the author of a book, Employee Selection, A Legal Perspective, published by the Society for Human Resource Management, as well as numerous articles in various journals such as Commerce Clearinghouse, The Labor Law Journal, Human Resource Magazine, and the Indiana Bar Association’s Res Gestae. He is survived by his four sons, Jacob L., Nicolas M., Alex S., and Noah C.A. Allison; as well as his cousins. A memorial service was held at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals. Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com