Celebrate Local Food Week In NE Indiana

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network presents the 4th Annual Local Food Week from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, August 6, 2023. This 10-day celebration of local food features tours and events hosted by 30 different farms, markets, artisan food producers, and organizations. This region-wide event provides an opportunity for the public to visit and connect with those who grow, sell, serve, and support the local food we all love. Come learn where our local food comes from, meet the folks who produce it, and taste the bounty that comes from Our Land to Our Tables.

“This year’s Local Food Week celebration includes over 80 tours and events hosted by over 30 farms and businesses across 7 counties. Our hosts are offering a wonderful variety of experiences for families, local food enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning about and tasting food & beverages produced with ingredients from right here in Northeast Indiana,” Janet Katz, Founding Director, explains. “It is 10 days of fun, learning, and delicious food!”

Local farms, businesses, and organizations are hosting tours and events to help us all celebrate our local food community. Most Local Food Week events are free, but many require pre-registration. Plan how you want to celebrate Local Food Week 2023 by checking the detailed listings here: neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2023

What: Local Food Week 2023

When: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, August 6, 2023

Where: Over 30 farms and businesses throughout the region

Website: neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2023

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network works to enhance the quality of place in Northeast Indiana by promoting local food culture in the region and supporting local food entrepreneurship. Our mission is to support the growth of a vibrant local food marketplace across Northeast Indiana, by increasing the visibility and economic opportunities for our region’s local food producers and businesses, so they can expand their sales both locally and beyond. More information can be found on our website: neifood.org