Community Invited To Move 80,000 Minutes Together This Summer!

Online registration is now open for the 2023 “Push, Paddle, Pedal” challenge at p2p.onecause.com/pushpaddlepedal23. This year, Turnstone is calling on the community to help reach 80,000 total minutes of movement in celebration of their upcoming 80th birthday.

Movement isn’t only measured by miles, so Push Paddle Pedal is growing to include all the movement that feels good for each individual. Community members of all abilities are invited to participate in the fourth annual “Push Paddle Pedal” challenge this summer to raise awareness and support for individuals with disabilities. Funds raised from the challenge directly support local children and adults with disabilities, giving them access to services and programs that support a healthy quality of life. A goal of 100 participants committed to moving 800 minutes between June and September will meet the overall goal of 80,000 minutes of movement.

Participants may register and begin logging their activity from June 5 through September 1. Minutes of movement includes a wide variety of activities—riding a bike, walking/rolling, paddling on the river, dancing, golfing, basketball, and more! Event participants can track their minutes digitally or using a printable Push Paddle Pedal log. Those who want to go the extra mile also have the opportunity to raise additional funds by asking family and friends to donate in support of their ongoing commitment to the challenge.

“We want everyone to be included! We are excited to come together, move to reach our goal, and celebrate 8 decades of possibilities for people with disabilities,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “With this event, you can enjoy your favorite activities all summer and know you are making a difference in people’s lives.”

Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Pedal” event brings the community together with a common commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential. Participants can register by using the link on Turnstone’s “Push, Paddle, Pedal” landing page and are encouraged to share the challenge with friends and family. The registration fee for an individual is $25. Each $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt and celebration token for a free beverage of choice at Hop River Brewing Company. More information about joining the challenge can be found at p2p.onecause.com/pushpaddlepedal23.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities.