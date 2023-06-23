Community-Wide Shop Local Contest Returns!

If you had fun during the “Waynedale Shamrock Search” this past March, then this upcoming event will surely be something to put on your calendar!

SHOP Waynedale is just around the corner and local volunteers and businesses are working hard to prepare. Returning for its 4th year in a row, everyone can look forward to new businesses to explore and exciting new prizes to be won, as much has changed in the Waynedale Community over the past year!

“We are thrilled to be able to provide another year of local community fun with our SHOP Waynedale event,” shares co-event organizer, Camille Garrison. “We continue to find joy in organizing ways for people to get out there and explore our Waynedale businesses both old and new. And of course, this would not be happening if it weren’t for the dedicated volunteers who plan it and the 50+ businesses that participate! I truly hope that all those who participate have fun exploring local businesses and perhaps even find a new “favorite spot” in Waynedale.”

Here’s how it works: before the SHOP Waynedale event, participants will want to get their hands on a Gamebook, which will have three components: a passport-stamp collecting activity, clue-based scavenger hunt, and free giveaways & discounts to participating businesses. Gamebooks will be available at participating businesses roughly a week prior and will also be delivered inside the July 7 edition of The Waynedale Newspaper.

At the end of the two weeks, participants will turn in their Gamebook to the Waynedale Library and will be eligible for prizes for collecting stamps and solving the scavenger hunt. Much like last year, in addition to hundreds of dollars of smaller prizes, there will be a top prize of $500 to the person or family who most accurately solves this year’s Scavenger Hunt and collects the most Stamps by visiting the participating businesses in the community. There is no purchase necessary to participate, and it’s not limited to just community members, so all are invited to come play. But there is a catch. The event is only held for two weeks! SHOP Waynedale 2023 will be held Monday, July 10 – Saturday, July 22, so mark your calendars! Stay tuned for more information to come on prizes, gamebooks, and more!

Event Organizers would like to offer a special thank you to the Overall Sponsors who have made this event possible for those in the community: Hill’s Meat Market and Legacy Heating, Air-conditioning and Plumbing.

SHOP Waynedale, which was originally created to generate local support during the COVID pandemic, has become a yearly favorite and continues to bring fun and patronage to the Waynedale community and businesses. For more information about this event, please visit facebook.com/waynedaleevents