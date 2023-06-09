June 9, 2023 – Local Ads
SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION
Come join us at the ALLEN COUNTY Fairgrounds on Carrol Rd. on:
Wed. 6/21 @ 5:00pm and Sun. 6/25 @ 1:00pm
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES
QUALITY OPTHALMOLOGY EYECARE
EARL BRAUNLIN, M.D.
717 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. FORT WAYNE
PHONE 426-3494
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICE
Here for all your hauling needs
All odd jobs welcome & cleaning
Thank you,
Michael Fisher (260) 750-2830
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
SOARIN’ HAWK RAPTOR REHABILITATION
Come join us & meet our beautiful Education Raptors. Sat. 6/10 @ 1:00pm
Pretty Lake Conservation Club in Wolcottville
4410 S 890 E, Wolcottville, IN 260-241-0134
14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion Aux #241
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 10th
9:00am – 2:00pm
Space $15 Tables $5 if needed
Call: 260-431-7183
Proceeds: Veterans
and families.
Public Welcome!
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
- Community Invited To Move 80,000 Minutes Together This Summer! - June 9, 2023
- Ft Wayne Native Named Recipient Of Fulbright U.S. Student Award - June 9, 2023
- Join In A Bilingual Phenology Hike At Eagle Marsh - June 9, 2023