Going “Back To Basics” With Recycling Guidelines

The Waynedale News Staff

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) and the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department announced new recycling guidelines going “Back to Basics.” Changes to recycling affect all plastics including Styrofoam and plastic caps.

All recyclables must be clean, empty, and dry. “Back to Basics” reminds residents of the importance of rinsing out recyclables and ensuring material is clean and dry. This applies whether residents are recycling curbside or using the Community Recycling Drop-off sites. In an effort to decrease contamination, leaving caps and lids off plastic bottles, jugs, and food containers will help clean up the overall recycling stream for our community.

Residents no longer need to look for recycling symbols or numbers on plastics. The local recycling facility only accepts plastic bottles, jugs, and containers. Styrofoam is not accepted for recycling and should be reused or placed in the trash for disposal. Any material smaller than a credit card, including loose plastic caps, are too small to be recycled at the local recycling facility.

ACDEM encourages residents to visit acwastewatcher.org for a full list of accepted recyclable materials for Allen County. Contact your local recycling hauler for questions about your curbside recycling cart.

