Wayne AFJROTC Acknowledged As Outstanding Organization

Wayne High School achieved a well-deserved recognition from the USAF for their JROTC unit this school year. The AFJROTC unit at Wayne High School has been there since 1994. In this time the unit has seen several achievements along the way. However, recognition for unit awards is not an easy achievement. In its almost 30 years of activation the unit has only achieved recognition from the USAF on seven occasions to include this year. The cadets at Wayne High School have been recognized as an Outstanding Organization Award recipient for this past school year. Several milestones and accomplishments must be made in order to qualify for an award. This school year the cadets were able to achieve and surpass several of the requirements. One of the items they are most proud of is their community service they perform each school year. The cadets must have at least a 12 hours per cadet average for community service to be eligible for an award. This school year the cadets have been able to achieve a 17.5 hour average per cadet. They have done things like Wreaths Across America which encompasses laying wreaths on the graves of our veterans at the Marion National Cemetery for the Christmas Holiday. In turn, they also helped remove the wreaths this past January. They have also organized and ran a blood drive twice this school year at Wayne High School in conjunction with the Red Cross. Their most recent event was earlier in May and they were able to collect 25 Units of blood. The cadets remain committed to striving for excellence and supporting their community and look forward to once again exceeding the milestones for another award next school year.