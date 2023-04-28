Why Voting In the Primary Matters

We are less than a week away from Primary Election Day. Hoosiers, make sure you have a plan to get out and vote on May 2!

Voting in local primary elections is important because it offers citizens the opportunity to have a direct impact on the policies and decisions that affect their daily lives. Local officials make decisions on issues such as education, public safety, transportation, and zoning, which have a direct impact on the quality of life in the community. By participating in local primary elections, citizens can select candidates who are committed to addressing the issues that matter most to them and who have the experience and qualifications to make informed decisions.

Furthermore, local primary elections play a significant role in shaping the political landscape of a community. The results of these elections can indicate which political party or ideology has a stronger base of support, and which candidates are more likely to appeal to independent voters. This, in turn, can influence the outcome of the general election and ultimately, the direction of the community.

Participation in local primary elections also fosters a sense of civic engagement and responsibility. By taking the time to research candidates and issues, citizens can become better informed and engaged members of their community. This can lead to increased participation in local government and a greater sense of ownership and pride in the community.

In conclusion, voting in local primary elections is important for citizens to have a say in the policies and decisions that affect their daily lives. It is an opportunity to select candidates who are committed to addressing the issues that matter most and to shape the political landscape of the community. Therefore, every eligible citizen should exercise their right to vote in local primary elections and make a meaningful contribution to the democratic process.

Allen County residents can check allencountyinvoters.gov for local voting location and hours. Hoosiers can check their voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com. On Tuesday May 2nd, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

The deadline to vote early in-person is noon on May 1st.

“Thank you to every poll worker, volunteer, and election official for your dedication. Your hard work is a big part of what makes our elections and state stronger,” Indiana Secretary of State, Morales said. “I want to encourage every eligible Hoosier to make their voice heard with their vote.”

There is a toll-free number established for any accessibility concerns or to report suspected fraud. Hoosiers can call 866.IN1.VOTE (866.461.8683). There will be a staff member answering calls from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6:00 a.m.-7 p.m. on Primary Election Day.