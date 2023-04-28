Michelle Chambers (D) – City Council at Large Candidate

As a member of the Fort Wayne City Council, I am proud to have worked tirelessly to ensure that our city continues to be a vibrant and thriving community. Over the years, I have worked on numerous projects that have improved the quality of life for our residents, and I am committed to continuing this work.

One of my top priorities is public safety. We have made great strides in reducing crime in our city, but there is still work to be done. I will continue to work closely with our police department to ensure that our streets are safe and that our residents feel secure. I will also work to improve our emergency services, ensuring that our first responders have the resources they need to protect our community.

Another issue that is important to me is affordable housing. As our city grows, it is becoming increasingly difficult for many of our residents to find affordable housing. I will work with developers to ensure that new developments include affordable housing units, and I will also work with local organizations to provide assistance to those in need.

In addition to these issues, I am also committed to improving our infrastructure. Our roads and bridges are in need of repair, and I will work to secure funding for these projects. I will also work to improve our public transportation system, making it easier for our residents to get around the city.

Finally, I am committed to promoting economic growth in our city. I believe that a strong local economy is essential to our community’s success, and I will work to attract new businesses to our city. I will also work to support our existing businesses, providing them with the resources they need to grow and succeed.

In conclusion, I believe that my experience and dedication make me the best candidate for re-election to the City Council. I am committed to working hard for our community, and I will continue to fight for the issues that matter most to our residents. With your support, we can continue to make our city a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Please Vote for me, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, on May 2, 2023

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates in the newspaper further than any other candidates running for office. But, keep in mind that these are the candidates who care enough to want to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use our election edition as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on May 2 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov