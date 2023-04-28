FWCS Health & Safety Referendum

Fort Wayne Community Schools will host a series of meetings to present details for a proposed health and safety referendum. If approved by voters in the November election, the referendum would provide funding to pay for a variety of safety initiatives, including additional staff members to support students and address mental health needs. The funding would also allow for security enhancements, including a weapons detection system and other advanced security technology.

Parents, guardians, students, and others are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings to learn more about this health and safety proposal and provide feedback. The FWCS Board of School Trustees will use the information to decide about moving forward with the referendum. The Board must decide by June 12 if the referendum question will be on the November ballot.

Meetings will be held:

Thursday, May 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

Monday, June 5, 1-3 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

In addition, Superintendent Mark Daniel will discuss the referendum during his May 2 Live with the Superintendent Facebook Live event beginning at 6 p.m. Those unable to attend a meeting can provide feedback through Let’s Talk at fwcs.info/SAFERSchools.

