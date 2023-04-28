Walter Charles Denney, 88, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Born in Yoder, Indiana on August 13, 1934, he was a son of the late Roscoe and Frieda (Kuntz) Denney. Walt was a lifetime truck driver owning his own business Walter Denney trucking. He was a member of Uniontown church of Christ and the national Rifle Association. Walt was an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday school teacher at his church. He has a passion for traveling, chevy cars, and singing in church. Walt was very proud to be a lifelong driver. He was rather funny and silly but told horrible jokes. Walt will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his children, Carolyn Blackburn, Mike Denney, and Mary (John) Owen; and eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in passing by his wife, Patricia Denney; five brothers; and four sisters. A funeral service was held at 10:00am on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809. Burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee. Contributions in Walt’s memory may be made to Uniontown Church of Christ. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.