Give Greater Allen County Raises $613,190 For Nonprofits

Give Greater Allen County on Thursday, April 20, has helped to raise $613,190 for 110 nonprofits. Over 1,900 donors gave to nonprofits participating in Give Greater Allen County to help nonprofits with much-needed funding for their organization. 110 nonprofits had profiles displayed on Give Greater Allen County’s Website from 7 AM – 7 PM.

Give Greater Allen County is a one-day, 12-hour initiative that fosters individual philanthropy in Allen County, Indiana, and is hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne (CFGFW).

During Give Greater Allen County, the Community Foundation announced surprise prizes for nonprofits and had matching opportunities. After the day of giving, the Community Foundation celebrated the day by hosting a party for participating staff, board, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and sponsors at Wunderkammer. At the party, the Community Foundation announced additional prizes for nonprofits and the total amount raised for the day.

To see a complete list of the matches and prizes and which organizations received a prize, please visit givegreaterallen.com/prizes

“We couldn’t be more excited about the success of our second Annual Give Greater Allen County! The generosity of Fort Wayne and the Allen County community continues to inspire us. It’s amazing to see the impact that philanthropy can have when we all give together.” said Kiley Tate-Potts, Director of Philanthropic Services.

For Give Greater Allen County, $60,450 was raised by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne in matching and prize dollars thanks to generous sponsors and fundholders at the Community Foundation. This money was leveraged to help raise the $613,190 total. A full list of nonprofits and the total amount they raised can be found here: www.givegreaterallen.com/leaderboards

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne helps people make their charitable giving more impactful, connects funding to nonprofits, and provides leadership to address community needs. to improve quality of life. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2022, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $194 Million and awarded more than $9 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $184 million in charitable grants. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website.