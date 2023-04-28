May Worship & Events

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

SERVICE STREAMED LIVE

View on Facebook or website.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org

. . .

Garage Sale

When: Friday May 5, 9AM-1PM Garage Sale and Food Court; Saturday May 6, 9AM-1PM Garage Sale only

Where: Fellowship Hall

Add’l: Food Court only on Friday May 5, 9AM – 1 PM

. . .

Bible Information Class

When: Each Monday @ 7:30 PM for 12 weeks

Where: Fellowship Hall

Who: Anyone interested in learning the foundations of the Christian faith in the Bible and/or want to review.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809, Door 1

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We are here to help and serve.

We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where:1500 Lwr Huntington rd

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Food Truck Rally

When: Sat, June 3, 10am-1pm

Where: Parking Lot

Why: Provide food during Neighborhood Garage Sales

Add’l: Roost Food Truck and others will serve brunch during the neighborhood association garage sales in the area. Sharing Peace Cafe will be open to purchase your favorite beverages.

. . .

Sanctuaries & Stained Glass Tour

When: Sunday, May 7, 1-5pm

Where: 4900 Fairfield Ave

Why: Provide opportunity to see and learn history of Peace and the stained glass windows.

Add’l: Sharing Peace Cafe will be open to purchase your favorite beverages during this event. Cost: Free

Contact: Cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm; Zumba: Wed 5:30pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .