Veterans Hall Of Fame Calls For Nominations

The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame (IMVHOF) is calling for nominations for the 2023 class of veteran honorees. The not-for-profit organization, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, honors Hoosier veterans for service during and after active duty.

In addition to categories for combat valor and veteran advocacy, the IMVHOF has added a new classification for induction for community support, which recognizes veterans who have contributed exceptionally to their community, state and/or nation.

To be eligible, a nominee must meet any one of the basic criteria:

Born in Indiana

Entered military service in Indiana

Lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years

Additionally, each nominee must have been honorably discharged and must be free of felony convictions.

All branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, all ages, living or deceased, and males and females will be considered equally. The complete nomination packet and criteria can be found at imvhof.com/nominate/. Nominations will be accepted through end of day, August 1, 2023.

Nominees will be honored at the annual induction ceremony and dinner to be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Garrison on Old Fort Harrison at 6002 North Post Road in Lawrence, IN. Tickets will be available for purchase soon at imvhof.com.

Inductees in the IMVHOF are honored at the organization’s memorial building at 5360 Herbert Lord Road in Lawrence, Indiana. The free-standing building is the only known memorial of its kind in the nation and is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the IMVHOF, you can do so by mailing a check or money order made payable to IMVHOF to P.O. Box 269098, Indianapolis, IN 46226. Online donations can also be made at www.imvhof.com.