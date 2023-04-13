Upcoming Workshops At Artlink

If you are interested in sharpening your artistic skills or learning a new one, we have a handful of workshops coming up at Artlink this spring and summer taught by professional artists working in a variety of mediums, including cyanotype, linoleum block printing, paper floral collage, improv quilting and plein air painting!

You can find more information and sign up for any of our workshops at artlinkfw.org under the education tab.

Artlink’s workshops are designed to align with our exhibition schedule, to deepen participants’ understanding of the mediums and techniques on view in the gallery and also to encourage creative expression in a welcoming environment. Most of our workshops do not require any previous experience and all skill-levels are welcome.

April 15 from 10am-12pm – Cyanotype Printing with Erin Patton-McFarren ($45)

In this workshop, participants will learn to create artwork using sunlight with Erin Patton-McFarren. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process using sunlight on paper coated with a photo-sensitive material, leading to a brilliant blue color anywhere the light touches.

April 22 from 10am – 4pm – Color Reduction Linoleum Printing with Christopher Ganz ($65)

In this workshop, participants will learn to create a three-color print using a linoleum block with Christopher Ganz. This process will involve carving material from one piece of linoleum, and a registration system will be used to ensure each color layer aligns to complete an edition of three prints to take home.

May 20 from 1:30pm – 4pm – Paper Floral Collage with Hannah Burnworth ($45)

Participants will create their own paper floral arrangements in this workshop with beautiful found and handmade papers. Hannah Burnworth will go over some basic collage techniques and adhesives will be shown while we create beauty with inexpensive and accessible supplies.

June 3 from 10am – 4pm – Improv Quilting: Riffing on Tradition with Jackie Daugherty ($75)

Using traditional quilt block shapes and slow stitching methods, participants of this workshop will learn how to make an improv-style quilt while making a small decorative pillow with Jackie Daugherty.

August 21-22 from 9am – 4pm – Fearless Painting en Plein Air with Carla Bosch ($280)

In this workshop participants will be empowered to forget their creative fears and paint freely in acrylic or oil with Carla Bosch. Some time will be spent understanding perspective and the use of shadow and value, with fun exercises to put everything that’s learned into practice.