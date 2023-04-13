South Side Farmers Market Returns For 97th Year

South Side Farmers Market, Fort Wayne’s oldest continually operating farmers market, is entering into its 97th year in business. Opening Day was Saturday, April 8th, 2023. Operated by the Allen County Ag. Producers, Inc., a non-profit organization, the goal has always been to share information on the best selection and storage methods of various fresh, locally grown produce.

Every Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m., various vendors and local growers bring their goods to the market for eager patrons to purchase. Fresh, locally grown produce continues to be the biggest attraction, but hormone-free pork, poultry, and fresh eggs have been available year-round for the past few years.

South Side Farmers Market patrons can also find a large variety of home-baked goods, seasonal plants for their own gardens, flowers, artwork, crafts, jewelry, antiques, books, and flea-market finds aplenty. There is also a counter serving breakfast and lunch for hungry shoppers. Wood stoves will be fired up to warm the building on chilly mornings.

Located in the 3300 block of Warsaw St., between Oxford and Pontiac, the South-Central area of town has long been familiar with the many charms of the market and what a fun, friendly place it is. A large, free parking lot is located right off of Dalman Ave. where a handicap-accessible door is located.

There are generally stands available for rent, at the rate of $25 per market. If interested, contact Erick Figueroa at the meat counter, or call 260-310-9499 for more information. To learn more about the market, visit the website at www.southsidefarmersmarket.com.